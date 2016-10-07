版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Twilio files for $400 million secondary offering

Oct 7 Twilio Inc

* Files for $400 million secondary offering - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐