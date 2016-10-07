BRIEF-Mosaic says co's unit was issued an imminent danger order by U.S. Dept of Labor

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Mosaic Co
* Orderr to stop certain activities that mosaic fertilizer was allegedly conducting at its four corners mine in bradley, florida
* Co's mechanic was not using fall protection gear and was in danger of falling approximately 12 feet to ground
* On october 4, unit was issued an imminent danger order by u.s. Department of labor, mine safety and health administration
* Mechanic was removed from top of pit car; no one was injured as a result of incident Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dkZAjg) Further company coverage:
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: