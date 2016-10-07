BRIEF-Bristow says will continue to suspend operation of H225 model aircraft

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Bristow Group Inc
* In light of october EASA airworthiness directive and UK CAA statement, working with local regulators, Airbus, HeliOffshore and its clients
* Until co is confident H225 model aircraft can be operated safely, will continue to suspend all operation of H225 model aircraft
* On October 7, European Aviation Safety Agency issued a new airworthiness directive effective October 13, 2016
* Working with local regulators, Airbus, HeliOffshore to evaluate next steps for H225 model aircraft in operations in Norway, UK, Australia
* Will continue not to operate for commercial purposes sole H225 model aircraft in Norway, 13 H225 model aircraft in UK or 6 H225 in Australia
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar