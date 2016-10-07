版本:
BRIEF-Biopharmx says Craig Barbarosh announced decision to resign from board

Oct 7 Biopharmx Corp

* Biopharmx Corp says Barbarosh served as independent board member recommended by investment funds managed by franklin advisers

* On October 5, Craig Barbarosh informed of his decision to resign from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

