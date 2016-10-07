BRIEF-Buffalo wild wings entered into a new credit agreement

Oct 7 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* On October 6, entered into a new credit agreement

* The facility includes a letter of credit subfacility of $40 million and a swingline loan subfacility of $20 million- SEC filing

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc says credit agreement provides company with a committed $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* Commitments under facility will expire on October 6, 2021 - sec filing