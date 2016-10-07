版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Cosi and borrowers enters into secured dip promissory notes with AB Value Partners

Oct 7 Cosi Inc

* On October 3, Co and borrowers entered into secured dip promissory notes with ab value partners in principal amount of $273,060.00

* On October 3, Co and borrowers entered into secured dip promissory notes with Milfam II L.P. in principal amount of $2.7 million

* On October 3, Co and borrowers entered into secured dip promissory notes with AB Opportunity Fund LLC in principal amount of $1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

