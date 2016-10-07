BRIEF-Amaya Inc says confirms potential merger talks with William Hill

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Amaya Inc
* Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic alternatives since february 2016
* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached
* Boards of William Hill PLC, Amaya Inc note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding potential all share merger
* Board of William Hill evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification
* Potential merger would be consistent with strategic objectives of both William Hill and Amaya
* Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover
* Citigroup global markets limited is acting as financial adviser to William Hill
* Barclays Bank Plc is acting exclusively for Amaya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: