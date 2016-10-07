BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Genmab
* u.s. Fda grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma
* Sbla was submitted by genmab's licensing partner, janssen biotech, inc. In august 2016
* Pdufa date set at june 17, 2017
* Fda has assigned pdufa target date of february 17, 2017 to take a decision on daratumumab
* Fda has assigned a prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target date of february 17, 2017
* Sbla submission also included data from phase i study of daratumumab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone
* Pdufa date for combination of daratumumab with pomalidomide/dexamethasone is june 17, 2017
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar