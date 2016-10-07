版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 23:24 BJT

BRIEF-First Trust Portfolios reports 10.28 pct passive stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust - SEC filing

Oct 7 First Trust Portfolios LP:

* Reports 10.28 pct passive stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust as of Sept. 30 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2dxZ703) Further company coverage:

