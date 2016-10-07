版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust - appointed John Sweet to board, increasing its size from eight to nine members-SEC filing

Oct 7 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc -Appointed John Sweet to board, increasing its size from eight to nine members-SEC filing Source text :[ID:bit.ly/2dSg0oq]

