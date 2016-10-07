版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-S&P affirms Deutsche Bank at 'BBB+/A-2' amid U.S. litigation uncertainty

Oct 7 S&P:

* Deutsche Bank 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed amid U.S. litigation uncertainty; outlook remains negative

* Deutsche Bank's main challenge is restructuring its business model, which recent market volatility surrounding bank may "complicate" Source text - (bit.ly/2e9KeSD) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐