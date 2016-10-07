BRIEF-UK's CMA proposes to accept undertakings for Acadia's Priory deal

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces amendment to Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facility
* Dundee Energy Limited announces amendment to Dundee Energy limited partnership credit facility
Oct 7 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Acadia proposing to divest 22 hospitals, has proposed either Advent or BC Partners as the upfront buyer in priory group deal
* Acadia had earlier offered to divest the 19 facilities to secure consent for Priory Group deal
* Currently believes that the proposed undertakings will resolve the slcs identified in a clear-cut manner
* Proposes to accept the proposed undertakings in lieu of a reference of the merger for a phase 2 investigation
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly cash distribution and suspension of distribution reinvestment plan
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04