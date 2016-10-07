版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 00:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes rating outlook of Booz Allen Hamilton to negative

Oct 7 Moody's:

* Moody's changes rating outlook of Booz Allen Hamilton to negative

* Negative rating outlook reflects potential for reputational, financial impact from FBI complaint against company's ex-employee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐