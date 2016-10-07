版本:
BRIEF-Caterpillar Financial Services files offering of up to $1.25 bln of variable denomination floating rate demand notes - SEC filing

Oct 7 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp

* Files shelf offering of up to $1.25 billion of variable denomination floating rate demand notes - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2dktWSM Further company coverage:

