版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Alliant Energy- on October 7, co's unit entered into a 2-year term loan credit agreement-SEC filing

Oct 7 Alliant Energy Corp

* Alliant Energy Corp -On October 7, co's unit entered into a two-year term loan credit agreement-SEC filing

* Alliant Energy Corp -Advances under credit agreement were used to repay alliant energy's $250 million term loan credit agreement

* Alliant Energy Corp -Maximum principal amount available under credit agreement is $500 million, with a maturity in October 2018 - sec filing Source text :[ID:bit.ly/2dKU90j]

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐