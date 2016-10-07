版本:
BRIEF-AllianceBernstein reports 3.9 percent passive stake in ITT Inc

Oct 7 AllianceBernstein L.P.:

* AllianceBernstein L.P. reports 3.9 percent passive stake in ITT Inc, as of September 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* AllianceBernstein L.P. had earlier reported a 10.4 percent passive stake in ITT Inc, as of December 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2d92UAm

