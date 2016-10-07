版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust enters into an amendment to agreement of sale and purchase

Oct 7 Liberty Property Trust

* On September 22, 2016, Co entered into an amendment to agreement of sale and purchase-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

