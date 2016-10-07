版本:
BRIEF-Campbell Soup CEO's 2016 total compensation $12.9 mln

Oct 7 Campbell Soup Co

* Ceo Denise M. Morrison 2016 total compensation $12.9 million versus $9.4 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

