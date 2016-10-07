版本:
中国
2016年 10月 8日

BRIEF-Roka Bioscience files for public offering of up to 62.8 mln shares of Co's common stock

Oct 7 Roka Bioscience Inc

* Files for public offering of up to 62.8 million shares of Co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Co will not receive any cash proceeds from the sale of any of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

