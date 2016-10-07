版本:
BRIEF-Irhythm Technologies files for IPO of up to $92.3 mln - SEC filing

Oct 7 Irhythm Technologies Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $92.3 million - sec filing

* Says J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley are among underwriters to ipo

* Anticipate IPO price to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share Further company coverage:

