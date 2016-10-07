版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六

BRIEF-Celanese Corp says acetic acid price increase in China

Oct 7 Celanese Corp

* To increase list, off-list selling prices for acetic acid to RMB 200/mt effective immediately in view of recent market conditions

* Acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

