版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 07:17 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter says week five of "thursday night football" draws audience of 3.1 mln viewers for broadcast

Oct 7 Twitter

* Week five of "thursday night football" draws a total audience of 3.1 million viewers for broadcast and 236,000 average audience for game

* Total reach reflects 19% increase from twitter's last thursday night football game at 2.6 million, 32% increase from inaugural game at 2.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐