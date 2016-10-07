版本:
BRIEF-Vail Resorts, Whistler Blackcomb announce approval from supreme court of British Columbia

Oct 7 Vail Resorts Inc

* Vail Resorts and Whistler Blackcomb announce approval from supreme court of British Columbia and exchange rate adjustment

* Granting of final order follows approval of strategic combination by Whistler Blackcomb shareholders on October 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

