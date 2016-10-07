版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo comments on Seattle municipal light and power revenue bonds facility

Oct 7 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo media statement regarding city of seattle municipal light and power revenue bonds facility

* Says "will continue to serve local customers "

* Disappointed that city of Seattle has decided to cancel our investment in its municipal light and power revenue bonds facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

