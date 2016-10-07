版本:
BRIEF-Four River Ventures says entered into arrangement agreement for acquisition of Canabo Medical

Oct 7 Four River Ventures Ltd

* Says entered into arrangement agreement for acquisition of Canabo Medical Corporation

* Four River Ventures Ltd. announces proposed reverse takeover with Canabo Medical Corporation to be completed by plan of arrangement

* Upon completion of plan of arrangement, Canabo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

