公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 07:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says downgrades Otterbein University, OH to BAA1; outlook stable

Oct 7 Moody's

* Says downgrades Otterbein University, OH to BAA1 and assigns BAA1 to series 2016 A; outlook stable Source text for Eikon:

