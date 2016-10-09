版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 10日 星期一 07:34 BJT

BRIEF-Calpine to acquire Noble Americas Energy Solutions

Oct 9 Calpine Corp

* Calpine to acquire Noble Americas Energy Solutions, significantly enhancing retail energy platform

* agreement to purchase Noble Americas Energy Solutions for purchase price of $800 million plus $100 million of net working capital at closing

* Says transaction is highly cash flow and credit accretive

* Says expects to fund acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and temporary bridge loan financing of up to $550 million

* Says intends to repay bridge facility during 2017 with proceeds from announced asset sales as well as cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐