BRIEF-Calpine to acquire Noble Americas Energy Solutions

Oct 9 Calpine Corp

* Calpine to acquire Noble Americas Energy Solutions, significantly enhancing retail energy platform

* agreement to purchase Noble Americas Energy Solutions for purchase price of $800 million plus $100 million of net working capital at closing

* Says transaction is highly cash flow and credit accretive

* Says expects to fund acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and temporary bridge loan financing of up to $550 million

* Says intends to repay bridge facility during 2017 with proceeds from announced asset sales as well as cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: