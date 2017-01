Oct 10 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Says has appointed Régis Burger as CEO Julius Baer (Middle East) ltd. effective 1 October 2016

* Régis Burger will succeed Juerg Berger who has decided to take on a new challenge within the Region and will become Head GCC Abu Dhabi to further drive growth in this specific market Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)