BRIEF-L-3 Communications agrees to acquire assets of Implant Sciences

Oct 10 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
* L-3 agrees to acquire assets of Implant Sciences
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - deal for $117.5 million
in cash, plus assumption of specified liabilities
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc- pursuant to terms of APA,
L-3 will acquire explosives trace detection business of implant
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - L-3 will acquire
explosives trace detection (ETD) business of implant
* Says co intends to finance asset purchase using its
existing cash on hand
* L-3 Communications - following acquisition, assets will be
integrated into L-3's security, detection systems division
within electronic systems business segment
* L-3 Communications-will be entitled to a breakup fee and
expense reimbursement if it does not prevail as successful
bidder at any subsequent auction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: