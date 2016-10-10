BRIEF-IAC/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor agreed to acquire controlling interest in Myhammer Holding AG

Oct 10 IAC/Interactivecorp :
* Iac/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor has agreed to acquire a
controlling interest in Myhammer Holding AG
* IAC/InteractiveCorp - stake will be acquired from
holtzbrinck digital gmbh in a private transaction
* Deal for eur 5.14 per share
* IAC/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor will also acquire
outstanding loans owed by Myhammer companies to Holtzbrinck
digital
* IAC/InteractiveCorp - under transaction, homeadvisor will
acquire Holzbrinck Digital's about 70 percent stake in Myhammer
Holding AG
* IAC/InteractiveCorp - terms of loan transaction were not
disclosed.
* IAC/InteractiveCorp - under transaction, homeadvisor will
also acquire Holtzbrinck Digital's direct ownership stake in
principal operating subsidiary of Myhammer
