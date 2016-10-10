BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says see a brighter oil price outlook helping risk assets

Oct 10 Blackrock's Richard Turnill :
* "see a brighter oil price outlook helping risk assets and
hurting many perceived "safe-haven" investments"
* Federal Reserve meeting minutes could clarify the Fed's
thinking on rate increases
* see less risk of renewed oil price plunge, potential for
gradual rise toward long-term equilibrium levels around $60 per
barrel
* higher oil prices would reinforce current market trend
based on reflation such as rising long-term bond yields
* effort to rebalance oil market is important because it
should help support energy companies, risk appetite and
reflation trades
* within energy equities, we favor quality and low-cost
producers; we prefer inflation-linked bonds to treasuries
* higher oil prices would also reinforce trend of shifting
out of perceived safer assets and into cyclical assets