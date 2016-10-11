版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 16:22 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus Defence and Space signs contract for Eutelsat Satellite

Oct 11 Airbus Group :

* Airbus Defence and Space signs contract for Eutelsat satellite

* Airbus Defence and Space in partnership with Orbital ATK , to build Eutelsat 5 West B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

