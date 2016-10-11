版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Solocal Group partners with Facebook for SMEs' digital communication

Oct 11 Solocal Group SA :

* Announces partnership with Facebook to develop local digital communication for SMEs in France Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

