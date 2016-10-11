BRIEF-Figeac Aero wins contract from Israel Aerospace Industries

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Figeac Aero SA :
* Selected by Israel Aerospace Industries for a long term agreement contract to provide aluminum structural components of big dimension for the Boeing 777x program.
* Confirms March 2020 revenue objective of between 650-750 million euros ($728-840 million) while keeping current level of margins Source text: bit.ly/2ea2Kv8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.