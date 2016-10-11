BRIEF-Figeac Aero wins contract from Israel Aerospace Industries

Oct 11 Figeac Aero SA :

* Selected by Israel Aerospace Industries for a long term agreement contract to provide aluminum structural components of big dimension for the Boeing 777x program.

* Confirms March 2020 revenue objective of between 650-750 million euros ($728-840 million) while keeping current level of margins Source text: bit.ly/2ea2Kv8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)