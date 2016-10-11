BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Moody's:
* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
* Moody's - pace of legacy asset portfolio reductions will likely slow at the five european global investment banks over next 12-18 months
* Moody's - expect higher economic uncertainty in UK, still slow economic growth in rest of europe to continue to reduce investors' appetite for high-yielding assets
* Moody's - believe that asset disposals at the five European GIBS are likely to occur more slowly than was the case over the last few years Source text - bit.ly/2d91oLp Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.