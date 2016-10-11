版本:
BRIEF-Cargotec receives a verdict of damages of $13 mln in the USA

Oct 11 Cargotec Oyj :

* Cargotec has received a verdict of damages of $13 million in local jury trial in the USA

* Disputes claim and will appeal to court of appeals

* Estimates that verdict does not have an impact on 2016 result Source text for Eikon:

