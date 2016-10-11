版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-IMAX, ODEON & UCI cinemas to launch first IMAX VR centre in Europe

Oct 11 IMAX Corp :

* IMAX and ODEON & UCI cinemas to launch first IMAX VR centre in Europe

* IMAX Corp - is in process of launching its first showroom and pilot IMAX VR centre in Los Angeles

* IMAX Corp - targeting to open additional test facilities in China, Japan, U.S., Middle East And Western Europe in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐