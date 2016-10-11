版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-JAKKS Pacific launches studio JP content development division in joint venture with China-based Meisheng's rising anime studio

Oct 11 JAKKS Pacific Inc :

* JAKKS Pacific - launch of business unit, studio jp, in jv with china's meisheng cultural & creative corp's animation studio rising anime

* JAKKS Pacific Inc - with JV, JAKKS will have merchandising rights for kids' consumer products in all markets except china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

