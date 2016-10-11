版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Bioscrip files for offering of up to 3.75 mln shares of common stock by the selling stockholder

Oct 11 Bioscrip Inc :

* Files for offering of up to 3.75 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholder - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2d9nVrl) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐