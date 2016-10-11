BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings Plc says it entered into amendment No. 2 to its fourth amended, restated credit agreement on Oct 4

Oct 11 Nielsen Holdings Plc :

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - on oct 4, nielsen finance llc entered into amendment no. 2 to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Nielsen Holdings - amended credit agreement provides for incremental facility of class b-2 euro term loans in principal amount of eur 380 million - sec filing

* Nielsen Holdings Plc- incremental class b-2 euro term loans will mature in full on april 15, 2021

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - amended credit agreement provides for new class of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $1.9 billion