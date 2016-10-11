版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Oz Management Lp reports 5.85 pct passive stake in Nutanix as of Oct 6

Oct 11 Nutanix Inc :

* Oz Management Lp reports 5.85 percent passive stake in Nutanix Inc as of October 6 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2e2sQAE) Further company coverage:

