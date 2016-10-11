版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says September load factor rises 0.6 points

Oct 11 Spirit Airlines Inc

* September load factor 80.9 percent, up 0.6 points

* Says September revenue passenger miles 1.67 billion, up 15.2 percent

* September available seat miles 2.07 billion versus 1.81 billion Source: (bit.ly/2dTZEKf) Further company coverage:

