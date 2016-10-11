版本:
BRIEF-Global Copper Group acquires additional Ontario Cobalt claims for C$14,000

Oct 11 Global Copper Group Inc :

* Global Copper Group acquires additional Ontario Cobalt claims

* Global Copper Group Inc - cost of transaction is C$14,000.00 and 150,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

