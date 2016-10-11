版本:
BRIEF-SsangYong Motor says agreement with Shaanxi Automobile to set up JV in China

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* SsangYong Motor - signed agreement with Shaanxi Automobile group to set up a joint venture for establishing a SsangYong production plant in China Source text - bit.ly/2e2rtSj Further company coverage:

