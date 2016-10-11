版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-Mackay Shields LLC reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Petroquest Energy Inc

Oct 11 Petroquest Energy Inc :

* Mackay Shields LLC reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Petroquest Energy Inc as of Sept 30 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2dhjGgw Further company coverage:

