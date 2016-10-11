BRIEF-Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC reports stake of 7.08% in Navistar International Corp

Oct 11 Navistar International Corp :

* Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC reports a passive stake of 7.08% in Navistar International Corp as of Sept 30 - SEC filing

* Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC previously reported a passive stake of 13.88% in Navistar International Corp as of December 31, 2015 Source text bit.ly/2dI8xsp Further company coverage: