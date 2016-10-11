版本:
2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Vericel enters into sales agreement to sell co's common stock having aggregate sale price up to $25 million

Oct 11 Vericel Corp :

* Vericel - entered sales agreement to sell co's common stock having aggregate sale price up to $25 million , through an at the market offering program Source text (bit.ly/2dsSVmY) Further company coverage:

