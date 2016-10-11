版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-G Willi-Food International says Israel 18 B.V. has entered into MoU with Ta'aman Food Marketing

Oct 11 G Willi-Food International Ltd :

* G Willi-Food International-controlling shareholder said Israel 18 B.V., co controlled by Gregory Gurtovoy, co's indirect controlling shareholder entered Mou

* G Willi-Food International-mou with Ta'aman food marketing for 50:50 JV for joint control of BGI investments (1961) ltd, indirect controlling shareholder

* G Willi-Food International- mou and joint venture agreement are subject to receipt of Israeli anti-trust authority approval Source text (bit.ly/2dU1Hhi) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐