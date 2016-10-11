版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-AECOM acquires remaining 50 pct interest in FT Services joint venture

Oct 11 AECOM

* AECOM acquires remaining 50 percent interest in FT Services joint venture

* AECOM says has acquired remaining 50 percent equity interest in FT Services limited, a joint venture company based in Calgary, Alberta

* AECOM says FTS' financials will be consolidated into AECOM'S construction services segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

