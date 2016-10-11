版本:
BRIEF-Paramount resources ltd. announces a normal course issuer bid

Oct 11 Paramount Resources Ltd :

* Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces a normal course issuer bid

* Paramount Resources Ltd says paramount may purchase up to 5.4 million common shares under NCIB

* Paramount Resources Ltd says NCIB will commence on October 13, 2016 and will terminate on earlier of October 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

